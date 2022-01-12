Stocks in play: Toronto Dominion Bank
Ranks highest in small business banking in the South Region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Small Business Banking Satisfaction StudySM. TD Bank's overall small business customer satisfaction score reached 865 points on a 1,000-point scale for 2021. Toronto Dominion Bank shares T.TD are trading up $0.53 at $101.18.
