Stocks in play: Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Has received approval from Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources regarding an amendment to the key environmental permit for the Media Luna Project, which will allow for the deposition of tailings into the mined-out Guajes open pit. Torex Gold Resources Inc. shares T.TXG are trading down $0.49 at $12.64.

