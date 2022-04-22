Stocks in play: Timbercreek Financial
Has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share of the Company to be paid on May 13 to holders of Common Shares of record on April 29. Timbercreek Financial shares T.TF are trading down $0.02 at $9.56.
