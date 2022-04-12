Stocks in play: Tilray Brands, Inc.
Announced that HEXO Corp. has entered into definitive agreements with Tilray. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of May, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T.TLRY are trading unchanged at $8.07.
