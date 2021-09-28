Stocks in play: Thinkific Labs Inc.
Announced two strategic appointments to its executive team. Henk Campher joins Thinkific as Chief Marketing Officer, and Chris McGuire as Chief Technology Officer. Thinkific Labs Inc. shares T.THNC are trading down $0.29 at $14.08.
