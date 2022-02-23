Stocks in play: TELUS Corp
Announced the mobile network has once again led the industry in Opensignal’s Canada Mobile Network Experience Report. TELUS remains the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network experience in Canada, earning the top spot in six of the seven categories, winning four categories outright (Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience, and Upload Speed Experience) and tying for first in Download Speed Experience and 4G Coverage Experience. TELUS also tied for first in 5G Video Experience, 5G Voice App Experience, and 5G Download Speed in Opensignal’s 5G Experience Report2, reinforcing the strength of the network across the country. TELUS Corp shares T.T are trading down $0.04 at $32.01.
Read:
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer
Double-Digit Growth in Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Drive Advancements Ahead of 2030
Wave of Massive ESG Investments Triggering Major Developments in Mining of Critical Minerals
Investment in New Plant-Based Alternative Meat Products Ramps Up Into 2022
New Treatments Needed as Breast Cancer Was Leading Killer of Female Cancer Patients in 2019