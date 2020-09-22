Stocks in play: TELUS

And BlackBerry Limited today announced a new partnership to provide secure emergency management and crisis communications to organizations across Canada . The expansion of a long-standing relationship, TELUS will resell BlackBerry® AtHoc®, the most secure critical event management and communications solution, with TELUS' world-class connectivity so Canadian organizations have access to the emergency preparedness tools they need to keep their residents and employees safe. TELUS shares T.T are trading up $0.34 at $23.60.



Read: