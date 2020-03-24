Stocks in play: Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Announced that its name has changed to Altera Infrastructure L.P. effective March 24 The Partnership announced that the group of entities comprising of the Partnership’s affiliates and subsidiaries (formerly referred to as Teekay Offshore) is rebranding to Altera Infrastructure. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares T.BBU.UN are trading up $2.25 at $30.04.



