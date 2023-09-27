Stocks in play: TD Bank Group
Announced the Canadian and American launch of its accessibility browser plug-in, TD Accessibility Adapter, to the public at no cost. The tool, which enables users to personalize their online experience tied to individual accessibility preferences, includes accessibility features such as reading guides, adjustable font size, dark mode, a dyslexia-friendly font and monochrome mode. It is also explicitly designed without using overlays and to co-exist with other assistive technologies, such as standalone screen magnification software. TD Bank Group shares T.TD are trading up $0.11 at $81.49.
