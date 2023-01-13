Stocks in play: Taseko Mines Limited
Has obtained an underwritten commitment for $25 million U.S. from Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC. Proceeds from this financing will be available to Taseko to fund costs associated with the Solvent Extraction and Electrowinning plant for the Florence Copper commercial production facility. Taseko Mines Limited shares T.TKO are trading down $0.04 at $2.37.
