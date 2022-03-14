Stocks in play: Tactical Resources Corp
Announces its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the opening of the market on Monday, March 14, 2022, under the ticker symbol “RARE”. Additional information is now available on the Company website at www.tacticalresources.com.Tactical Resources set out to identify prospective REE opportunities and very quickly identified both traditional exploration opportunities in Canada as well as a unique advanced stage offtake business venture in Texas, USA. Tactical Resources Corp shares C.RARE are trading up $1.10 at $1.10.
