Stocks in play: Superior Plus Corp.
Announced that Superior Propane and Charbone Corporation are collaborating to provide green hydrogen to commercial and industrial customers initially in Quebec. Superior and Charbone will leverage their collective expertise in mobile energy distribution and related logistics and green hydrogen production, respectively, to make hydrogen fuel an affordable and convenient energy option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions, utilize green sources of energy and achieve sustainability goals across multiple industry sectors. Superior Plus Corp. shares T.SPB are trading down $0.105 at $12.90.
