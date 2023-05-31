Stocks in play: Superior Plus Corp

Has completed its previously announced acquisition of Certarus Ltd. adding an industry leader in delivering low carbon energy solutions, including compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and hydrogen, to customers safely and cost effectively through their platform of mobile storage units. A highly complementary business to Superior’s energy distribution platform, Certarus expands Superior’s low carbon energy offering to include CNG, RNG and hydrogen while tapping into an emerging multibillion-dollar addressable customer base. With the ability to effectively go to market together, the combination will accelerate value creation via new organic growth and expansion opportunities. Superior Plus Corp shares T.SPB are trading -$0.36 at $9.67.



Read: