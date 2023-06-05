Stocks in play: Superior Gold Inc.
It has filed a management information circular for the special meeting of shareholders in connection with the proposed arrangement with Catalyst Metals Limited. The Circular will be available on Superior's website at https://superior-gold.com and under Superior's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is being mailed, together with the necessary proxy forms, to all Shareholders pursuant to applicable securities laws. Superior Gold Inc. shares V.SGI are trading unchanged at $0.17.
