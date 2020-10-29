Stocks in play: SunOpta Inc.

Announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020. Revenues were $315.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $295.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.4%. Adjusted for foreign exchange and commodity prices, revenues grew by 5.4%. Earnings attributable to common shareholders was a loss of $2.8 million or $0.03 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $13.8 million or $0.16 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019. SunOpta Inc. shares T.SOY are trading down $0.68 at $9.21.



