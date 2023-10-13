Stocks in play: SunOpta Inc.
Today announced the sale of certain frozen fruit assets to Nature’s Touch, a company based in Quebec. The transaction is valued at $141 million and represents the Company’s exit from the frozen fruit business. Included in the sale are the primary assets of the frozen fruit business, including facilities located in Edwardsville, Kansas and Jacona, Mexico, along with a significant quantity of frozen fruit inventory. The transaction closed on October 12. SunOpta Inc. shares T.SOY are trading up $0.96 at $4.86.
Read:
Time Bomb Ticking as Surplus in Carbon Offset Credits on Path Towards Huge Shortage
Breakthroughs in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: How FDA Designations are Changing the Game
Shortage Looms for Carbon Credits Market Projected to Reach $2.4 Trillion in 5 Years
Gold Reshuffle: Mining Industry Transforms Amidst Global Changes