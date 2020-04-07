Stocks in play: Strad Inc.

Announced that the special meeting of Strad shareholders, in respect of the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Strad, 2238399 Alberta Ltd. and the shareholders of Strad under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), scheduled for Monday, April 20, has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting to be held electronically at the same time and on the same date. Strad Inc. shares T.SDY are trading up $0.08 at $2.00.



Read: