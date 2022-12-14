Stocks in play: Stingray Group Inc
Today announced the launch of a brand new Karaoke app available on all Samsung Smart TVs worldwide. Starting today, Samsung Smart TV users have access to over 70,000 licensed songs to sing along to, from today’s top charting artists to yesterday’s legends, in all the most popular genres, including pop, rock, country, R&B, hip-hop, Disney, and more. Stingray Group Inc shares T.RAY.A are trading up $0.02 at $4.61.
