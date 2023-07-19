Stocks in play: Stantec Inc.
Will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, August 9. On Thursday, August 10, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). CEO Gord Johnston and CFO Theresa Jang will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s performance. Stantec Inc. shares T.STN are trading down $0.69 at $89.88.
