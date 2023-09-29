Stocks in play: Stantec Inc.
Has been selected to provide integrated design services for the new 122,000-square-foot Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) building at the University of North Texas at Dallas. The latest addition to the Dallas campus will reflect the logic, rigor, efficiency, and optimism of scientific learning through an innovative design that is clearly and functionally organized. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Friday. Stantec Inc. shares T.STN are trading down $0.06 at $89.08.
