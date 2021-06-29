Stocks in play: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd
Will post its Annual and Special Meeting Update Presentation on the Company website on Wednesday, June 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/events.html. The presentation will follow the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 1:00 p.m. that day. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. shares T.SZLS are trading down $0.01 at $0.44.
