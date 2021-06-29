Stocks in play: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd

The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Germany captain Manuel Neuer says the team will join the England players in taking a knee against racism before their European Championship game at Wembley Stadium. Neuer says “we stand for tolerance. There was no question for us.” The Germany goalkeeper has been wearing a captain’s armband with rainbow colors for the tournament and he says England counterpart Harry Kane will do the same in a show of solidarity. Germany coach Joachim Löw says he