Stocks in play: Spin Master Corp.
Announced today the Spin Master Future of Play Scholarship program supporting the education and career advancement of individuals from underrepresented communities in the fields of each of the company's creative centres: toys, entertainment and digital games. Spin Master commits to investing up to $100,000 annually in financial aid as well as mentorship and on the job experience. Spin Master Corp. shares T.TOY are trading up $0.35 at $39.50.
