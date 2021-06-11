Stocks in play: Spin Master Corp.

The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer's European Championship: ___ Italy doesn’t allow non-essential travel from Turkey but fans from the country’s diaspora in Europe have been descending on Rome for the opening match of the European Championship. Tukey will face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Group A of Euro 2020. Metin Karagulle was cruising toward the Colosseum with a group of Turkey fans on electric scooters. He says “we came all the way here together from Switzerland and we hope it is fair play that wins.”