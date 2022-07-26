Stocks in play: Spectral Medical Inc.
Announced that Dr. John Kellum, Spectral’s Chief Medical Officer, will be the featured speaker in a webinar hosted by Sepsis Alliance during Sepsis Awareness Month, Wednesday, September 15. Spectral Medical Inc. shares T.EDT are trading down $0.02 at $0.54.
