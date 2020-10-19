Stocks in play: Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Announced its entry into the 5G mobile infrastructure market. The Company’s new GC2801 product will support extended temperature range requirements for ruggedized outdoor 5G network deployments. The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at $784 million U.S. in 2019 and is projected to reach $48 billion U.S. by 2027, at a compounded annual growth rate of 67.1%. Major growth drivers include lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. shares T.SEV are trading up $0.005 at $0.06.



