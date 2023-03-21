Stocks in play: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Announces that the board of directors will consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 on Friday, March 31. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. shares T.SGQ are trading unchanged at $0.14.
