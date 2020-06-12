Stocks in play: Soma Gold Corp.

Announced that a robbery occurred at the Company's wholly owned La Ye Mine in El Bagre, Colombia, on June 10. An armed group of individuals entered the mine site after a gold pour but before the doré was transported by helicopter to the refinery in Medellin. No employee was injured during the theft but the thieves were able to steal a doré bar of 475 equivalent gold ounces. The Police and Colombian Military have been to site and an active investigation is underway. The gold was insured and the Company expects a full recovery. Soma Gold Corp. shares V.SOMA are trading down $0.005 at $0.23.



