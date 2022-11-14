Stocks in play: SNDL Inc
Reports its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. SNDL Inc shares N.SNDL are trading down one cent at $2.58.
