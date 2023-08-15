Stocks in play: SNDL Inc

Reports its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Highlights include a net revenue for the second quarter of 2023 of $244.5 million, compared to $223.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022, an increase of 9.3%. This marks an all-time high for the Company, underscoring SNDL's strategic initiatives and operational enhancements, which have led to financial and operational improvements. Liquor Retail: Net revenue of $151.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.1% compared to the prior year.Cannabis Retail: Net revenue of $71.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.2% compared to the prior year. Cannabis Operations: Net revenue of $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 81% compared to the prior year. SNDL Inc shares N.SNDL are trading -$0.07 at $1.58.



Read: