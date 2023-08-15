Stocks in play: Slate Grocery REIT

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned $1.88 billion in the second quarter of 2023, down from approximately $4 billion in the same period last year when oil prices were higher. The Calgary-based energy giant says it took a $275-million restructuring charge in the quarter related to its previously announced plans to cut 1,500 jobs by the end of the year. As a result of this restructuring charge, Suncor says its adjusted funds from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted