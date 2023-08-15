Stocks in play: Slate Grocery REIT
Has declared a distribution for the month of August of U.S.$0.072 per class U unit of the REIT, or U.S.$0.864 on an annualized basis. Slate Grocery REIT shares SGR.UN:CA are trading down $0.02 at $12.86.
