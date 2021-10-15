Stocks in play: Skeena Resources Limited

Announces that Hochschild Mining PLC, through a wholly owned subsidiary, has notified Skeena of its intention to take over as operator of the Snip gold project, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and begin spending to earn 60% of Skeena's interest in the Project, in accordance with the heads of agreement dated as of September 19, 2018, In order to earn 60% interest, Hochschild will need to incur expenditures of approximately $100 million during the Option Period, which commenced on October 14, 2021. After completion of the earn-in, a joint venture would be established between the parties, and Skeena would be entitled to anti-dilution protection of up to C$15 million. Skeena Resources Limited shares T.SKE are trading up $0.10 at $13.44.



