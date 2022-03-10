Stocks in play: Sixth Wave Innovations Inc
Details attributes and benefits of IXOS® for modern gold mining operations. The USDX is advancing steadily upward creating headwinds for the price of gold as bullion continues its march toward all-time highs this week. Sixth Wave's IXOS® gold adsorption and recovery technology based on molecularly imprinted polymers is generating significant interest from gold mining companies looking to reduce costs while increasing profitability and positively impacting their ESG posture and rating by moving from legacy activated carbon that is also susceptible to supply chain interruption. Sixth Wave Innovations Inc shares C.SIXW are trading up $0.01 at $0.13.
Read:
So far, Technology is Driving Vegan-Friendly Food Innovation in 2022
Record $5 Billion Invested into Global Sustainable Protein Companies in 2021
Alternatives Continue to Compete with Meat in the Market for Protein Dominance
Rising Demand for Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) Bolstering Vegan-Friendly Stock Values
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer