Stocks in play: Sixth Wave Innovations Inc
Announced a partnership with TraceSafe Inc., a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations. The technology uses patented Molecularly Imprinted Polymers for Imprinting, Capturing, and Detecting substances at the molecular level providing an effective and proactive prevention and containment strategy for deadly viruses and pathogens in animals. The two companies are working on a first-of-its-kind solution that constantly monitors for pathogens and provides real-time updates across the entire food supply chain. Sixth Wave Innovations Inc shares C.SIXW are trading down one cent at $0.14.
