Stocks in play: SIR Royalty Income Fund

Announced that Lembit Janes provided an update to unitholders regarding his plans announced on April 12, 2021 to reconstitute the board of trustees of the Fund. Janes also wishes to thank the numerous unitholders who have contacted him on an unsolicited basis to voice their support for his actions. He is grateful for such strong and vocal support by unitholders who share his concerns regarding the direction of the Fund and the actions of its trustees. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares T.SRV.UN are trading down $0.20 at $6.61.



Read: