Stocks in play: Silver X Mining Corp.
Has intersected significant intervals of high-grade silver-polymetallic mineralization at the Tangana Mining Unit at the Company's Nueva Recuperada project in Huancavelica, Peru. Final analytical assay results received from two of the first four drill holes of the previously announced 25,000-metre drill programs, confirm the presence of easily accessible, contiguous, high-grade, silver-polymetallic mineralization at Tangana 1. Silver X Mining Corp. shares V.AGX are trading up $0.01 at $0.37.
