Stocks in play: Silver X Mining Corp.

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — A dearth of international women's hockey is about to be replaced by an abundance of it. Next month, the International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to add a women's world hockey championship to the same calendar year as a Winter Olympics. The men play a world championship in an Olympic year, but the women currently don't. "It was the only championship program within the IIHF, the only category where we had no top tournament in an Olympic year," IIHF council member Zsuzsanna Kolbenh