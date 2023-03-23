Stocks in play: Signal Gold Inc
Announced further growth exploration drilling to the west of the Goldboro Deposit at its Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia. The near-surface diamond drill program is designed to continue stepping out to the west of the current Mineral Resource to follow-up on the drill results from an initial 325-metre step-out along strike to the west, as outlined in the press release dated February 23, 2023. 20.59 g/t gold over 3.0 metres (122.4 to 125.4 metres) in hole BR-23-383 including 113.90 g/t gold over 0.5 metres; 9.46 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (123.5 to 125.5 metres) in hole BR-23-381 including 15.40 g/t gold over 0.5 metres. Signal Gold Inc shares T.SGNL are trading unchanged at $0.31.
