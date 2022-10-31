Stocks in play: Sierra Metals Inc.
Confirms that it received an unsolicited, non-binding letter of intent following the close of business on October 27 from Compañia Minera Kolpa S.A. , among others.The LOI outlines indicative terms for a proposed: (a) business combination of Kolpa and Sierra Metals; and (b) concurrent financing by an investment firm. Sierra Metals Inc. shares T.SMT are trading down $0.01 at $0.29.
