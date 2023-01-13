Stocks in play: Algoma Central Corp
Today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized payment of a quarterly dividend to shareholders of $0.18 per common share. This $0.18 common share dividend represents a 6% increase from the $0.17 per share dividend paid on December 1, 2022. Since 2018, Algoma’s quarterly dividend has doubled and the Company has paid Special Dividends totaling $4.75 per share. Algoma Central Corp shares T.ALC are trading up $0.17 at $16.20.
