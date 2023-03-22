Stocks in play: Sernova Corp.

Reuters

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from an earlier two-week high, as domestic inflation data supported the Bank of Canada's recent decision to pause its interest rate hiking campaign. Canada's annual inflation rate slowed more than expected to 5.2% in February, its lowest level in 13 months, benefiting from a comparison to last year's strong price increase. "These are encouraging trends that basically confirms the pause that the Bank of Canada initiated at its last meeting," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.