Stocks in play: Sernova Corp.
Announced that an abstract has been selected for an oral podium presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions, to be held from June 23-26, in San Diego. It will also be published on the journal Diabetes® website. Sernova Corp. shares T.SVA are trading down $0.02 at $0.91.
