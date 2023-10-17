Stocks in play: Serabi Gold plc

Reports operational results for the third quarter of 2023 and provides a review of its development and exploration activities. Serabi’s operational improvement continues with third quarter gold production totaled 8,738 ounces, a 3% improvement on the second quarter in 2023 and the highest quarterly total for 2023. Mined tonnage was 44,744 tonnes, the highest quarterly total for the year to date, with average grades of 6.69 g/t gold. Palito mined grades for the quarter were the highest this year at 6.81 g/t gold. Cash held on 30 September was US$15.3 million (US$14.7 million net of cash held under the Vale Exploration Alliance) compared to US$13.3 million as at 30 June 2023. Net cash attributable to the Group has increased by US$2.4 million in the third quarter. Serabi Gold plc shares T.SBI are trading unchanged at $0.56.



Read: