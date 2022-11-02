Stocks in play: Secure Energy Services
Reported the Corporation's operational and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The company Generated record Adjusted EBITDA of $154 million and $0.50 per basic share in Q3 2022, reflecting realized synergies, strong operational performance and industry fundamentals, up 47% from both Q3 2021 and on a per basic share basis. Recorded net income of $60 million or $0.19 per share in Q3 2022 compared to a net loss of $22 million or $0.07 per share in Q3 2021. Secure Energy Services shares T.SES are trading up $0.09 at $7.38.
