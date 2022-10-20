Stocks in play: Scotiabank
Is simplifying how customers pay for public transit by no longer counting transaction made when tapping their debit card or mobile wallet at public transit terminals across Canada. Customers with day-to-day banking accounts that have transaction limits can now tap their debit card at the terminal worry-free knowing it won't count against their allotted number of transactions. Scotiabank shares T.BNS are trading down $0.24 at $64.65.
