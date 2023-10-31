Stocks in play: Scotiabank
Has signed and closed the sale of its 20% equity interest in Canadian Tire Financial Services (CTFS) to Canadian Tire Corporation. Scotiabank will continue to provide a committed credit facility of $1.1 billion to CTFS for the next 18 months. Scotiabank shares T.BNS are trading down $0.14 at $56.03.
