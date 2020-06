Today announced a multi-year agreement to become an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball, providing the Company with immediate access to Official MLB Data, league marks, and logos for its mobile sports betting app, theScore Bet. Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares V.SCR are trading up $0.03 at $4.77.



