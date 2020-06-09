Stocks in play: Scandium International Mining Corp.

Announced that at its annual general meeting held on June 4, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at eight and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 4, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor. Scandium International Mining Corp. shares T.SCY are trading unchanged at $0.10.



