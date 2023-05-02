Stocks in play: Savaria Corporation

Reuters

With Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy locked in a standoff over raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, some observers have suggested possible workarounds to avoid disaster if the two sides do not reach a deal. Some commentators suggested said the U.S. Treasury could mint high-value platinum coins and deposit them in the Federal Reserve in exchange for cash, which would give the government more money to spend. Critics say that could disrupt financial markets, as investors might be reluctant to buy U.S. bonds not backed by congressional action, or call into question the soundness of a political system that would resort to such unorthodox tactics.