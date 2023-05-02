Stocks in play: Savaria Corporation

Baystreet.ca

Announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on May 10. Savaria’s management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, May 11. Investors and members of the media are invited to participate on a listen-only basis. Savaria Corporation shares T.SIS are trading down $0.03 at $16.92.

