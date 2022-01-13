Stocks in play: Saputo Inc.
Announced today a change in its senior management structure with the retirement of Kai Bockmann. Effective immediately, Bockmann is stepping down as President and Chief Operating Officer and will be leaving the Company on March 4. Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America), and Leanne Cutts, President and Chief Operating Officer (International and Europe), who reported to Bockmann, will report to Lino A. Saputo, now serving as Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. Saputo Inc. shares T.SAP are trading down $0.13 at $28.83.
