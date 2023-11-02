Stocks in play: Sabre Gold Mines Corp.
Has finalized the restructuring of the Company's current debt obligations and the gold stream over the Copperstone Mine with its secured creditors. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. shares T.SGLD are trading up $0.01 at $0.12.
