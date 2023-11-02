Stocks in play: Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Reuters Videos

STORY: Toyota shares jumped Wednesday after news that its profits had more than doubled. The world’s top-selling automaker said operating profits for the second quarter rose over 155%. They hit just over $9.5 billion. Toyota says it sold more cars in all global regions over the six months to the end of September, compared with a year ago. It was also boosted by the weakness of the Japanese yen, which raised the value of its overseas earnings. Looking ahead, Toyota lifted its profit forecast for the full year by 50%. Much of that is also down to the boost from exchange rates. Though it also expects to benefit from reduced costs and other factors. The news sent Toyota stock up almost 5% by the close of trade in Tokyo. Now the firm’s strategy on electric vehicles is a key focus for investors. In June, it unveiled a sweeping revamp of its plans for EVs, amid criticism that it was lagging rivals on the shift to battery-powered cars. The plan includes a move to boost driving ranges and cut costs for the zero-emission vehicles. This week Toyota said it would put an extra $8 billion into a plant in North Carolina that will make batteries.