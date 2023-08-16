Stocks in play: Rupert Resources

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, as economists warn the latest consumer price index report spells bad news for the Bank of Canada. The uptick in price growth comes after inflation tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, falling within the Bank of Canada’s target range of between one and three per cent for the first time since March 2021. "There's no sense sugar coating this one — it is not a good report for the Bank of Canada," said BMO chief economist Douglas Porte