Stocks in play: Rupert Resources

Baystreet.ca

Reported drill results from its 2022/23 exploration program at its multi-million ounce Ikkari gold discovery at the 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project in Northern Finland. In November 2022, the company published a mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for the project demonstrating the potential for a high-margin, low-impact mine with a life of over 20 years. Rupert Resources shares T.RUP are trading down $0.09 at $3.53.

