Stocks in play: Royal Canadian Mint

Says the Underground Railroad, the famous network of safe houses and secret routes that helped enslaved people of African descent escape to freedom in Canada, is the subject of the Royal Canadian Mint's latest issue in its ongoing Commemorating Black History coin series. Launched in conjunction with the start of Black History Month, this silver collector coin designed by Toronto artist Kwame Delfish, portrays in a unique perspective the human side of the perilous northward migration, which reached its peak in the 1850s and 1860s. This moving new collectible is available as of February 1. Royal Canadian Mint shares T.MNT are trading unchanged at $23.20.



