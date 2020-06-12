Stocks in play: Roots Corp.

Announced its financial results for its first quarter ended May 2, 2020. Total sales of $29.9 million, compared to $54.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of ($7.5) million, compared to ($6.2) million in Q1 2019. Loss per Share of ($0.18), compared to ($0.23) per Share in Q1 2019, and Adjusted Net Loss per Share of ($0.22), compared to ($0.17) per Share in Q1 2019. Roots Corp. shares T.ROOT are trading unchanged at $1.23.



